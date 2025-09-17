HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Proud to share such strong friendship with India: Australian PM wishes PM

Wed, 17 September 2025
10:43
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "friend" and praising the strong ties between India and Australia. In a video message shared on X, Albanese said he was "proud" to share such a strong friendship with India and lauded the "incredible contribution" of the Indian community in Australia. 

"Happy Birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia is proud to share such a strong friendship with India and we're grateful every day for the incredible contribution of the Indian community here in Australia. I look forward to catching up with you soon, Prime Minister, and many more years of friendship and progress," Albanese said in his message. -- ANI

