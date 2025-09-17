HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Proud messenger of India' wishes Modi

Wed, 17 September 2025
14:37
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday extended warm greetings on the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him good health and appreciating India's development in recent years. 

"As India's longest staying guest, I have witnessed firsthand the far-reaching development and prosperity that have taken place over the years. I congratulate you on the growing confidence and strength that has occurred in recent times. India's success also contributes to global development," the Dalai Lama wrote. 

The Tibetan spiritual leader described himself as a "proud messenger of India," highlighting the country's democratic values and religious pluralism. "I regularly express my admiration for India, the world's most populous and largest democracy, for its remarkable and deeply rooted religious pluralism. India presents an example of harmony and stability to the world," he said.

He also expressed gratitude for India's support to Tibetans. "For us Tibetans, India has not only been the source of our spiritual heritage, but for more than sixty-six years, has also been our physical home. I would like to once again extend our deep gratitude to the Government and people of India for their warm and generous hospitality." -- ANI

