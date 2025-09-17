HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'PM shattered myth that only Cong can hold India together'

Wed, 17 September 2025
09:37
Greeting the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said Narendra Modi has shattered the carefully cultivated myth that only the Congress party is capable of holding this nation together, offering stability and good governance. 

The former PM credited Modi with fostering a sense of cultural identity and independence among Indians. "I wish you a very happy 75th birthday. May God be on your side always, and give you the strength to take our nation to greater heights," Gowda said in a letter to PM.

"In the last 11 years that you have been at the helm of our nation, you have ensured socio-economic stability and security. The people of India have acknowledged this at every turn and every election. India is a big, diverse and complex nation, and to keep it together, and to keep it calm, is not an easy challenge, he remarked. Noting that there has been a distinct mood change in the nation in the last decade," Gowda said, historically speaking, there was a carefully cultivated myth that only the Congress party could hold this nation together, offer stability and good governance. "But you have blown up this myth forever. You have proved that this nation has a rich pool of talent, which with greater dedication and sincerity will always seek better solutions. You have opened up the possibilities of our democratic nation and placed unwavering faith in its bright future, he said. You (Modi) have repeatedly showcased our civilizational strength and resilience before the world. This new confidence has caused a national resurgence that will play a big role in taking India to unimaginable heights in the near future."

According to Gowda, Modi has skillfully transformed India's recent military conflicts and economic challenges into opportunities to alter the national thinking. -- PTI

