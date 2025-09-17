Patna HC directs Congress to remove AI-generated video of PM, mother

14:27

The PM with his mother





Acting Chief Justice P B Baijanthri passed the order on a petition filed by Vivekanand Singh. In the petition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union government and the Election Commission were also named as respondents.





The court also issued notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Election Commission of India, Meta, Google, X and the ministry of information technology in this connection.





PTI, MI Khan in Patna





The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress to remove from its social media handles an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.