HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Owaisi slams Assam BJP's 'disgusting' AI video

Wed, 17 September 2025
Share:
17:04
image
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Assam BJP for posting a "disgusting" AI video that depicts a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on 'X', alleged that the very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for the saffron party, and "their dream is a Muslim-mukt bharat".

"BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a Muslim-mukt bharat. Besides this constant whining, they've no vision for India," Owaisi said, referring to Assam BJP's AI video. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Retired doctor dies after three days of 'digital arrest'
LIVE! Retired doctor dies after three days of 'digital arrest'

Why can't some farmers be arrested, asks SC
Why can't some farmers be arrested, asks SC

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the increasing pollution levels during winter and has suggested that the Punjab government arrest farmers who engage in stubble burning. The court believes that this action would send a strong...

'Downfall Of A Govt In 2 Days Is No Small Event'
'Downfall Of A Govt In 2 Days Is No Small Event'

'This revolution has sparked an awakening. Gen Z realises the power it holds.'

Want to buy items gifted to Modi? Check this out
Want to buy items gifted to Modi? Check this out

An e-auction of over 1,300 items gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun, featuring items such as a statue of Goddess Bhavani, an Ayodhya Ram Temple model, and sports memorabilia from the 2024 Paralympic Games. Proceeds will go...

Pak brought to its knees 'in blink of an eye': Modi
Pak brought to its knees 'in blink of an eye': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, praising Indian soldiers and promoting the use of 'Swadeshi' goods. He also launched health and nutrition campaigns aimed at women and children.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV