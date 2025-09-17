Owaisi slams Assam BJP's 'disgusting' AI video

17:04

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Assam BJP for posting a "disgusting" AI video that depicts a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP.





The Hyderabad MP in a post on 'X', alleged that the very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for the saffron party, and "their dream is a Muslim-mukt bharat".



