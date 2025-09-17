HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Netanyahu wishes 'good friend, Narendra'

Wed, 17 September 2025
On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend." 

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2.

LIVE! GST reforms to inject Rs 2 lakh crore into economy: FM
'Zelensky behind attempt on Trump's life, Kirk's murder'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government was involved in the assassination attempt on United States President Donald Trump and in the killing of right-wing American activist Charlie Kirk, Ukrainian MP Artem Dmitruk claimed in...

''Simplicity, Vision, Love For Nation. That Is Modi'
'With tears in his eyes, he told me in Gujarati, "What have they done to this country? It has so much potential." That feeling for the country -- it was striking.'

How Modi Changed Indian Politics
In the last 11 years, India and the world witnessed what he stood for, what he promised and did not deliver, and what he actually stood for and practised without fearing how history would judge him.Modi's tenure has been punctuated with...

'Naseer Or I Would Be Ideal To Play Modi'
'Amitabh Bachchan is too tall to play Mr Modi.'

