Modi makes 'humble request' to countrymen on his birthday

Wed, 17 September 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Indian soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye during Operation Sindoor. He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. Modi also launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns, aimed at enhancing women's health services and promoting nutrition. 

The visit marked Modi's second trip to the state on his birthday. On this day in 2022, he released eight cheetahs from Namibia in the Kuno National Park. Making a strong pitch for swadeshi goods, Modi said, "This is the season of festivals, and we must remember the mantra of Swadeshi and incorporate it into our lives. I have a humble request to my 140 crore fellow countrymen that whatever you buy, it should be made in our country and should bear the sweat of some Indian or the other. It should carry the fragrance of the soil of my India," Modi said. 

The PM also spoke of the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor. "The security of Mother India is the nation's highest priority. Terrorists who came from Pakistan attempted to tarnish the dignity of our daughters and sisters. Responding through Operation Sindoor, we destroyed the terror launch pads," Modi said. "Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye, Modi said. Modi said that on September 17, 1948, the nation witnessed the iron will of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Indian army liberated Hyderabad from oppression, safeguarded the rights of its people, and reinstated the pride of India, he said. We have now begun to observe this day as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Today, a grand celebration is being held in Hyderabad to commemorate the occasion," he said. 

At the programme in Dhar district, Modi also accepted greetings from the crowd on his 75th birthday. PTI 

