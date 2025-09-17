HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Meloni wishes Modi: 'His strength, his determination...'

Wed, 17 September 2025
Share:
13:39
image
And a wish from Italian PM Giorgia Meloni: "Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, with a host of dignitaries and politicians, Indian and foreign, lauding his leadership. The ruling BJP launched over a fortnight long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark the birthday of its pre-eminent leader.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Meloni wishes Modi: 'His strength, his determination...'
LIVE! Meloni wishes Modi: 'His strength, his determination...'

How Modi Changed Indian Politics
How Modi Changed Indian Politics

In the last 11 years, India and the world witnessed what he stood for, what he promised and did not deliver, and what he actually stood for and practised without fearing how history would judge him.Modi's tenure has been punctuated with...

Go, ask the deity: SC on restoration of Khajuraho Vishnu idol
Go, ask the deity: SC on restoration of Khajuraho Vishnu idol

Terming the plea as a "publicity interest litigation", the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage...

Why Mumbai's Monorail is suspended indefinitely
Why Mumbai's Monorail is suspended indefinitely

Mumbai is home to India's only monorail system, which runs on a 19.74 kilometre route between Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Saat Rasta) in the island city and Chembur in the eastern part of the metropolis. The first phase, covering 8.26 km,...

HC dismisses plea against Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3
HC dismisses plea against Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3

The Bombay high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 alleging mockery of judges and lawyers, noting the court was used to such mockery.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV