Meloni wishes Modi: 'His strength, his determination...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, with a host of dignitaries and politicians, Indian and foreign, lauding his leadership. The ruling BJP launched over a fortnight long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark the birthday of its pre-eminent leader.

And a wish from Italian PM Giorgia Meloni: "Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations."