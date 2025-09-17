HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo onboards Amitabh Kant as addl director

Wed, 17 September 2025
14:44
image
IndiGo on Wednesday said Amitabh Kant has been appointed as an additional director on its board with effect from September 15 after receiving security clearance from the civil aviation ministry.

On July 3, the airline had announced the appointment of Kant, a former Niti Aayog CEO and India's G20 Sherpa, to the board. "... the company has received the requisite security clearance dated September 15, 2025, from MoCA yesterday. Accordingly, Kant's appointment shall be effective from September 15, 2025," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said in a regulatory filing. -- PTI

