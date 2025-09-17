HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hope PM Modi serves India till 2047: Ambani

Wed, 17 September 2025
Share:
12:59
image
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, expressing a wish that he continue to serve India when the country turns 100 in 2047.

"It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100," Ambani said in a video message. 

"Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. It is the 75th birthday of our most respected and beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji. On behalf of the entire business community of India, on behalf of the Reliance family and the Ambani family, I convey my felicitations to Prime Minister Modi ji," he added. 

Ambani also highlighted the symbolic connection between PM Modi's Amrit Mahotsav and India's Amrit Kal. "It is not a coincidence that Modi ji's Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat's Amrit Kal. It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Meloni wishes Modi: 'His strength, his determination...'
LIVE! Meloni wishes Modi: 'His strength, his determination...'

How Modi Changed Indian Politics
How Modi Changed Indian Politics

In the last 11 years, India and the world witnessed what he stood for, what he promised and did not deliver, and what he actually stood for and practised without fearing how history would judge him.Modi's tenure has been punctuated with...

Go, ask the deity: SC on restoration of Khajuraho Vishnu idol
Go, ask the deity: SC on restoration of Khajuraho Vishnu idol

Terming the plea as a "publicity interest litigation", the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage...

Why Mumbai's Monorail is suspended indefinitely
Why Mumbai's Monorail is suspended indefinitely

Mumbai is home to India's only monorail system, which runs on a 19.74 kilometre route between Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Saat Rasta) in the island city and Chembur in the eastern part of the metropolis. The first phase, covering 8.26 km,...

HC dismisses plea against Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3
HC dismisses plea against Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3

The Bombay high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 alleging mockery of judges and lawyers, noting the court was used to such mockery.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV