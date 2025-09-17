Guj couple says son held captive in Thailand, probe on

23:34





City resident Nagarbhai Ranpara and his wife Rita claimed their son Tushar was incommunicado for the last five months and suspect he has been held captive in Thailand by agents who persuaded him to move to the Southeast Asian country nearly a year ago.





The couple submitted an application to the Sama police station in Vadodara two days ago and sought their help to trace their son and bring him back home.





In view of the seriousness of the matter, the probe has been handed over to the Vadodara city crime branch, said Assistant Commissioner of Police ('G' division), GB Bambhaniya.





"As per the application submitted by Tushar's parents, he went to Dubai in April last year to work in a private firm with the help of two local immigration agents. Then, a Dubai-based agent named Abhishek Kumar sent him to Thailand in September 2024. The couple claimed Tushar stopped communicating with them five moths ago," said Bambhaniya. -- PTI

