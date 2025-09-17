HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Guess who called PM 'torchbearer of hope' on his birthday?

Wed, 17 September 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, describing him as the torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. 

The opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also wished the prime minister "a healthy, meaningful, harmonious, inclusive and positive" life. Besides him, both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took to social media to greet PM Modi on the occasion. "Heartiest birthday greetings to the illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, who has positioned 'New India' in the front row on the global stage, the world's most popular politician, the guide for all of us, and the one who has realised the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'!" said Adityanath in Hindi on X.

He said Modi's "unparalleled" determination, sensitive leadership, and unwavering dedication to the nation above all and the spirit of public welfare have elevated 'New India' to new heights of hope, self-confidence, and self-reliance.

"On behalf of 25 crore residents of the state, we pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant you excellent health and a long life, so that the nation continues to benefit from your strong leadership and we all continue to receive your guidance," Adityanath added. Samajwadi Party chief Yadav, in a post in Hindi on X, said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with best wishes for a healthy, meaningful, harmonious, inclusive and positive life." -- PTI

