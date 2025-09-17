HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Former Hurriyat chief Abdul Gani Bhat dead

Wed, 17 September 2025
Share:
20:52
image
Former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhat died at his Sopore residence in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday at the age of 90, his family said. 

Bhat, who was largely confined to his residence at Sopore in Baramulla district due to ill health over the past few years, breathed his last this evening, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said. 

"I just received a call from Bhat Sahib's son confirming the sad news about the demise of the veteran leader," the Mirwaiz told PTI. 

Born in 1935, Bhat graduated from Sri Pratap College in Srinagar in Persian studies. 

He went on to obtain post graduate degrees in Persian and a Law degree from Aligarh Muslim University. Bhat is likely to be buried in his ancestral graveyard in Sopore, sources close to the family said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 suspects in firing at Disha Patani's home hurt in encounter
LIVE! 2 suspects in firing at Disha Patani's home hurt in encounter

Asia Cup UPDATES: Fakhar, Agha revive Pak after early blows
Asia Cup UPDATES: Fakhar, Agha revive Pak after early blows

Pan-India SIR: 50% voters don't have to show any proof
Pan-India SIR: 50% voters don't have to show any proof

The Election Commission is preparing to roll out a special intensive revision of voter lists across India, potentially before the end of the year. Most voters may not need to provide additional documents if they are already on the...

Punjab: 75-yr-old NRI groom held over US woman's murder
Punjab: 75-yr-old NRI groom held over US woman's murder

A 71-year-old US citizen of Indian origin was allegedly killed shortly after arriving in Ludhiana to marry a 75-year-old UK-based NRI. Police suspect the groom orchestrated the murder for financial gain.

Why can't some farmers be arrested, asks SC
Why can't some farmers be arrested, asks SC

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the increasing pollution levels during winter and has suggested that the Punjab government arrest farmers who engage in stubble burning. The court believes that this action would send a strong...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV