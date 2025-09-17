Foodgrain Target Sets Bar For Bumper Harvest

10:12





The campaign also pegged seed requirements for the rabi season at 22.9 mt, against an availability projection of 25 mt.





The demand and supply of all key fertilisers are also being assessed.





In the just-concluded kharif season -- marked by a widespread shortage of urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) -- the Centre said that between June 1 and September 14, India consumed 18.2 mt of urea, up from 17.4 mt in the same period last year, a rise of 4.59 per cent. Phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertiliser sales touched 15.3 mt, compared to 13.7 mt last year '" an almost 12 per cent increase.In 2024-2025, the Centre had set a foodgrain output target of 341.55 mt, while actual production stood higher at 353.96 mt.





On fertiliser shortages, Chouhan assured that states would be supplied adequate quantities of urea, DAP, and other complexes during the rabi season.





"We are setting up a three-tier monitoring system across the country to ensure that fertiliser is not diverted from farm to non-farm uses," he said.





He also announced the launch of the second phase of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a fortnight-long mass outreach programme of the agriculture ministry, scheduled from October 3 to 18. A state- and crop-specific road map will be prepared and shared with all states, Chouhan added.





-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard

Encouraged by a good monsoon, the Centre has set a record foodgrain production target of 362.96 million tonnes (mt) for the 2025-2026 crop year that began in July.This is 2.5 per cent higher than the actual output in 2024-2025, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters on the second day of the two-day national rabi campaign.