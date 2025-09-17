HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BMW accident: Woman accused to stay in jail till Sept 27

Wed, 17 September 2025
15:25
Gaganpreet Kaur
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till September 27 the judicial custody of the woman who drove the BMW car involved in a crash that left a senior finance ministry official dead and his wife injured in Dhaula Kuan here. Judicial magistrate Ankit Garg extended her judicial custody.

The court also issued notice on a plea by the accused seeking preservation of the accident's CCTV footage. The plea will be heard on Thursday. Arguments on her bail plea were also heard by the court, which posted the matter for Saturday. 

Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, was remanded to two days of judicial custody on September 15 after being arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences. Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Sunday afternoon. They were returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. PTI

