Apology? Rijiju on 'clean chit' on US mediation on Sindoor

His remarks came as Dar's statement directly contradicted US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Posting on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Pakistan says that India rejected 3rd party role during #OperationSindoor Will the people who ran a campaign to undermine India's image apologize ?"





During an interview with Al Jazeera, Ishaq Dar revealed that India categorically denied any third-party mediation in resolving bilateral issues with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, contrary to claims made by US President Trump.





In the interview with the news outlet, Dar stated that Islamabad has raised the issue of third-party mediation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to which the US official responded that India does not support any outside involvement. The Pakistani Minister, during the interview, recounted a specific interaction with Rubio regarding Trump's claims of mediating the May 10 ceasefire between the two nuclear nations.





However, during a bilateral meeting on July 25 in Washington, Dar raised the matter again with Secretary Rubio, who reiterated that India maintained its position, stating the issue was strictly "bilateral". -- ANI

