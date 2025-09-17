HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 suspects in firing at Disha Patani's home hurt in encounter

Wed, 17 September 2025
21:32
Two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar ganj, accused of opening fire outside the residence of Bollywood actor Disha Patani in Bareilly last week, have been injured in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police's Crime Investigation Unit in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials said.   

Unidentified assailants had fired multiple rounds outside Patani's Bareilly residence around 3.45 am on September 12, creating panic in the locality. 

A case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate action in the matter, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime.                 
Additional director general (law and order, Amitabh Yash, said that police examined CCTV footage, gathered intelligence inputs, and matched records from neighbouring states, leading to the identification of the shooters as Ravindra, son of Kallu, resident of Kahni in Rohtak, and Arun, son of Rajendra, resident of Indian Colony, Gohana Road in Sonipat. 

On Wednesday, a joint team of the STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police intercepted the duo in Tronica City, Ghaziabad. 

In the ensuing exchange of fire, both accused sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. -- PTI

LIVE! 2 suspects in firing at Disha Patani's home hurt in encounter

Asia Cup UPDATES: Fakhar, Agha revive Pak after early blows

Pan-India SIR: 50% voters don't have to show any proof

The Election Commission is preparing to roll out a special intensive revision of voter lists across India, potentially before the end of the year. Most voters may not need to provide additional documents if they are already on the...

Punjab: 75-yr-old NRI groom held over US woman's murder

A 71-year-old US citizen of Indian origin was allegedly killed shortly after arriving in Ludhiana to marry a 75-year-old UK-based NRI. Police suspect the groom orchestrated the murder for financial gain.

Why can't some farmers be arrested, asks SC

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the increasing pollution levels during winter and has suggested that the Punjab government arrest farmers who engage in stubble burning. The court believes that this action would send a strong...

