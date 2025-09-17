2 suspects in firing at Disha Patani's home hurt in encounter

21:32





Unidentified assailants had fired multiple rounds outside Patani's Bareilly residence around 3.45 am on September 12, creating panic in the locality.





A case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate action in the matter, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Additional director general (law and order, Amitabh Yash, said that police examined CCTV footage, gathered intelligence inputs, and matched records from neighbouring states, leading to the identification of the shooters as Ravindra, son of Kallu, resident of Kahni in Rohtak, and Arun, son of Rajendra, resident of Indian Colony, Gohana Road in Sonipat.





On Wednesday, a joint team of the STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police intercepted the duo in Tronica City, Ghaziabad.





In the ensuing exchange of fire, both accused sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. -- PTI

