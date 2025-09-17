2 accused of firing at Disha Patani's home killed in encounter

22:16





Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, affiliated with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were injured during the encounter near the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad and later succumbed to injuries.





Both accused were injured in the encounter that happened in Ghaziabad. STF says that both accused belong to the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang. said UP STF. -- ANI

The two accused involved in the firing outside actor Disha Patani's father's residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have succumbed to injuries following an encounter in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.