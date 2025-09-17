HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 accused of firing at Disha Patani's home killed in encounter

Wed, 17 September 2025
22:16
image
The two accused involved in the firing outside actor Disha Patani's father's residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have succumbed to injuries following an encounter in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, affiliated with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were injured during the encounter near the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad and later succumbed to injuries.

Both the accused (Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun), who were injured following an encounter with the police, have succumbed to injuries, according to Delhi Police.

Both accused were residents of Haryana. Ravinda alias Kullu was from Rohtak, while Arun was from Rohtak.Uttar Pradesh STF arrests two accused, identified as Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, following an encounter. 

Both accused were injured in the encounter that happened in Ghaziabad. STF says that both accused belong to the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang. said UP STF. -- ANI

