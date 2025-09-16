HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Woman dies by suicide; live-in partner drops body at parents' home

Tue, 16 September 2025
20:30
A 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, police said on Tuesday.

Following the incident on Monday, the deceased woman's live-in partner took her body to her parents' house instead of informing the police or taking it to a hospital, an official said.

Farhana Khan allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in the Davri Nagar locality of Vakola in Santacruz East in the afternoon, he said.

Her live-in partner, Atique Riyaz Mansuri (35), found her hanging, but instead of alerting the police or rushing to a hospital, he dropped off the body at her parents' place in the Golibar area, the official said.

The deceased woman's family members approached the police, and based on primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered and the live-in partner was interrogated.

The official said that the Khan family has claimed that Mansuri was a history-sheeter and he may be involved in killing their daughter. -- PTI 

