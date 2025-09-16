HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
What's the PM going to be doing in Arunachal today?

Tue, 16 September 2025
Elaborate arrangements are being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Itanagar on September 22, officials said on Tuesday. Security has been beefed up in the city, they said. During the visit, Modi will lay the foundation stones for the 1,830-km Frontier Highway project and two hydroelectric projects, and launch the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) from the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar. 

The ambitious Frontier Highway project will run parallel to the McMahon Line, from Bomdila in West Kameng district to Vijaynagar in Changlang district, officials said. The highway will enhance national security and also boost border connectivity, they said. 

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the 186-mw Tato-I hydroelectric project and the 240-mw Heo hydroelectric project over the Yarjep river. He will inaugurate an integrated convention centre at Tawang. As part of the second phase of the VVP, 122 border villages will get all-weather roads, 4G telecom network, TV connectivity, and on-grid electrification. Sixty-seven of these villages are located along the India-Myanmar border, and 55 are along the India-Bhutan border. The Ministry of Home Affairs had sanctioned Rs 2,205 crore for the VVP. Meanwhile, roads in the state capital are being beautified for the PM's visit. PTI

