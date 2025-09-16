HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Vaishno Devi pilgrimage to resume on Sept 17 after 22-day halt

Tue, 16 September 2025
Share:
23:17
image
The pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district will resume on Wednesday, subject to favourable weather conditions, shrine board said. 
   
The pilgrimage was suspended on August 26, hours before a major landslide hit the route leading to the shrine that resulted in the death of 34 pilgrims and injuries to 20 others.
 
"Jai Mata Di...Vaishno Devi Yatra shall resume from September 17, 2025 (Wednesday) subject to favourable weather conditions. Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels," Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said in a post on X.

The decision to resume the yatra comes two days after a group of pilgrims staged a protest at Katra base camp in support of their demand for resumption of the pilgrimage. 
 
Earlier, the shrine board had decided to resume the yatra on September 14 but incessant rains prompted it to extend the suspension period. It had triggered protests by some devotees who also made repeated attempts to break the security cordon and undertake the pilgrimage in violation of the shrine board directive. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump
'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump

In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".

India said...: Pak minister amid Trump's truce claims
India said...: Pak minister amid Trump's truce claims

Dar recalled that when he met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in July and asked about dialogue with India, the top US diplomat clarified that India has maintained it is a "bilateral issue."

The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums
The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?''What is exercising the Trump lot is the...

LIVE! Indore drunk trucker in Indore was 7X over limit
LIVE! Indore drunk trucker in Indore was 7X over limit

Handshake row heats up! Pakistan cancels press meet
Handshake row heats up! Pakistan cancels press meet

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed the development on Tuesday evening. Despite cancelling the press conference, Pakistan will hold its practice session.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV