Uttarakhand facing big disaster: CM on devastating floods

16:14





While addressing the event, CM Dhami stressed the continuous floods and landslides being faced by the state since August 5, which have resulted in a massive loss of lives, property and our resources. "We are all facing a big disaster at this time, and the disaster that started on 5th August is continuing. Due to this, there has been a huge loss to our lives and property and our resources have been affected by this disaster. All the roads, electricity and wires in different areas have been affected and a lot of our resources have been invested in this," CM Dhami said.





Earlier today, CM Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of Maldevta and Kesarwala areas in Dehradun district, which have been severely affected by heavy rainfall. During the visit, he also instructed officials to accelerate relief and rescue operations and assured local residents of all possible assistance.





The Chief Minister stated that excessive rainfall has caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, and government property across different parts of the state, significantly impacting people's daily lives. He directed officials to ensure that blocked routes are reopened at the earliest and that the supply of safe drinking water and electricity is restored without delay. -- ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday addressed the multi-purpose Tehsil Diwas organised across the state from his residence, highlighting that the recent natural disasters have caused a huge loss to lives and property in the state.