HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Uttarakhand facing big disaster: CM on devastating floods

Tue, 16 September 2025
Share:
16:14
image
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday addressed the multi-purpose Tehsil Diwas organised across the state from his residence, highlighting that the recent natural disasters have caused a huge loss to lives and property in the state. 

While addressing the event, CM Dhami stressed the continuous floods and landslides being faced by the state since August 5, which have resulted in a massive loss of lives, property and our resources. "We are all facing a big disaster at this time, and the disaster that started on 5th August is continuing. Due to this, there has been a huge loss to our lives and property and our resources have been affected by this disaster. All the roads, electricity and wires in different areas have been affected and a lot of our resources have been invested in this," CM Dhami said. 

Earlier today, CM Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of Maldevta and Kesarwala areas in Dehradun district, which have been severely affected by heavy rainfall. During the visit, he also instructed officials to accelerate relief and rescue operations and assured local residents of all possible assistance. 

The Chief Minister stated that excessive rainfall has caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, and government property across different parts of the state, significantly impacting people's daily lives. He directed officials to ensure that blocked routes are reopened at the earliest and that the supply of safe drinking water and electricity is restored without delay. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What will happen if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup?
LIVE! What will happen if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup?

BMW crash wholly accidental, says accused; moves bail
BMW crash wholly accidental, says accused; moves bail

In the BMW accident case near Dhaula Kuan that claimed the life of Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Navjot Singh, accused Gaganpreet Kaur has sought bail, stressing that the crash was 'wholly accidental' and unintentional.

India's cricket jersey gets new sponsor- Apollo Tyres!
India's cricket jersey gets new sponsor- Apollo Tyres!

Apollo Tyres has been locked in as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team following the exit of online game platform Dream11, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

BJP-AIADMK Gift Stalin An Election Issue
BJP-AIADMK Gift Stalin An Election Issue

Amit Shah seemingly encouraging AIADMK dissident Sengottaiyan after party boss Edappadi K Palaniswami had removed his one-time mentor from all party posts has not gone down well with party cadres.They are now ready to buy Team EPS'...

What Was The Need To Play Pakistan?
What Was The Need To Play Pakistan?

Operation Sindoor has not yet been formally called off.What was the crying need to send a team when it was known that there could be a match with Pakistan? asks Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd).

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV