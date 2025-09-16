HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trouble for Bhujbal as court orders restoration of 2021 case

Tue, 16 September 2025
Share:
20:25
image
A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday ordered the restoration of a 2021 benami property case, in which Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal was one of the accused, noting the Bombay High Court earlier quashed the proceeding only on "technical grounds and not on merits".

The case has now been restored to its original stage and the next hearing is scheduled for October 6 before the special MP/MLA court in Mumbai.

The I-T department had in 2021 initiated proceeding against Bhujbal, his family members and their firms -- Armstrong Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Parvesh Constructions Pvt Ltd and Devisha Constructions Pvt Ltd -- regarding alleged benami assets.

The central agency had alleged they were beneficial owners involved in benami transactions during the financial years 2008-09 and 2010-11.

Notably, benami properties are those that are held by an owner through proxies.

The special court had initially issued summonses to the accused in November 2021.

However, the accused, including NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj and nephew Sameer, had challenged the I-T department action in the Bombay High Court.

The HC in December last year dismissed the complaint against the Bhujbals over alleged benami assets held by the three companies linked to them, including properties in Mumbai and Girna Sugar Mills in Nashik, from where the NCP minister is an MLA.

The HC had quashed the case, citing a precedent set by a Supreme Court order. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! We don't need to go to Delhi and ask...: Ajit Pawar
LIVE! We don't need to go to Delhi and ask...: Ajit Pawar

Pak can make him...: BJP targets Rahul over Afridi's praise
Pak can make him...: BJP targets Rahul over Afridi's praise

Hitting back, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted a picture of Afridi with BJP leader Anurag Thakur to say that the ruling party should be ashamed for asking questions from the Congress while it itself maintain ties with them.

The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums
The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?''What is exercising the Trump lot is the...

Masood Azhar's family 'torn into pieces': JeM commander
Masood Azhar's family 'torn into pieces': JeM commander

In a viral video uploaded to a YouTube channel on Tuesday, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri can be heard fuming over the Indian attack that killed the family members of Azhar and also bragging about fighting in neighbouring countries for...

Hollywood Icon Robert Redford Dies In His Sleep
Hollywood Icon Robert Redford Dies In His Sleep

Legendary actor-director Robert Redford, best known for films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All The President's Men and Ordinary People, has passed away at the age of 89.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV