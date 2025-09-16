HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tirupati temple ropes in ISRO for satellite-based devotee count

Tue, 16 September 2025
23:19
image
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman BR Naidu on Tuesday said that ISRO will support counting the number of devotees visiting during the upcoming Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams, through satellite.

The annual festivities will take place from September 24 to October 2 in Tirumala and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to present silk clothes and participate in Pedda Sesha Vahanam.

"ISRO's support will be utilised to calculate devotee numbers using satellite technology during the Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams," said Naidu in an official release from the temple body.

Naidu said that the TTD is installing additional CCTV cameras, implementing geo-tagging to prevent children from getting lost and ensuring uninterrupted power supply for devotees during the Brahmotsavams.

On September 25, the chief minister will inaugurate Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC)-5 Sri Venkatadri Nilayam and release 2026 calendars and diaries, he said.

The TTD has planned elaborate floral decorations, LED arches, large screens, and high-definition live telecast to allow devotees worldwide to witness vahana sevas throughout the Brahmotsavams.

Special darshans for differently-abled persons, senior citizens, NRIs and parents with infants will remain cancelled while break darshan has been restricted exclusively to protocol dignitaries during Brahmotsavams.

The TTD will make eight lakh laddus available daily to devotees. On Garuda Seva day, arrangements are underway to distribute four lakh buttermilk packets to pilgrims in Tirumala.

The temple board approved construction of 1,000 temples in Dalit localities statewide, a new temple at Kolikoppa in Karnataka and developmental works in a few temples.

It also warned of strict legal action, including criminal cases, against those spreading false propaganda about TTD, affirming efforts to safeguard devotees and temple reputation. -- PTI 

