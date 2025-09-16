HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three buried under debris after heavy flooding in Dehradun

Tue, 16 September 2025
13:47
Three people were buried under debris in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area as a result of heavy rainfall that led to flooding in the area and caused severe damages to houses and properties across the State, authorities said on Tuesday.

The rescue team of the district administration, including personnel from NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and Police Department teams, rushed to the site and initiated the rescue operation. 

Ajay Pant, Assistant Commandant, NDRF, said, "As you can see, the situation is very bad due to cloudbursts. There has been a lot of damage to the house and properties. We got information that three people have been trapped in the debris. Search operation has to be stopped as debris and water are coming down from the hills." 

The rescue team continued operation in Malnigad and Majad villages of the Sahastradhara area. Disaster Response personnel also rescued a total of 200 students who were stranded after the Devbhoomi Institute campus located in the Paunda area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand got waterlogged today following heavy overnight rains. Damage to roads, houses and other infrastructure were reported from several places of the state in the downpour. After receiving information about 200 students being stranded at the institute, rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Corps rushed to the spot and pulled them out to safety. 

"The team reached the spot and conducted a quick rescue operation. Amidst the waterlogging, the team worked with utmost prudence and promptness and evacuated all 200 students safely and took them to a safe place," the SDRF said. -- ANI

