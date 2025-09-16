Teen ends life after losing dad's entire savings in gaming

10:53





SHO of Mohanlalganj police station, D K Singh, said the boy, a student of class six, took the extreme step out of fright on Monday after his father, upon visiting the bank branch, came to know that his account had no money left. The boy's father returned home after lodging a complaint with the bank manager, and narrated the matter to his family, the police said.





Hearing this, the panicked son went to his room on the roof on the pretext of studying and hanged himself, they said, adding that the family came to know about this when his sister went to the room in the night. The family members rushed to the roof upon hearing the girl's cries and brought the boy down and took him to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI

A 13-year-old boy in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow hanged himself after losing the entire Rs 14 lakh of his father's bank account in an online game, police said on Tuesday.