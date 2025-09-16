HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Teen ends life after losing dad's entire savings in gaming

Tue, 16 September 2025
Share:
10:53
image
A 13-year-old boy in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow hanged himself after losing the entire Rs 14 lakh of his father's bank account in an online game, police said on Tuesday. 

SHO of Mohanlalganj police station, D K Singh, said the boy, a student of class six, took the extreme step out of fright on Monday after his father, upon visiting the bank branch, came to know that his account had no money left. The boy's father returned home after lodging a complaint with the bank manager, and narrated the matter to his family, the police said. 

Hearing this, the panicked son went to his room on the roof on the pretext of studying and hanged himself, they said, adding that the family came to know about this when his sister went to the room in the night. The family members rushed to the roof upon hearing the girl's cries and brought the boy down and took him to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Foreigners cheering Kirk's death will be deported: Rubio
LIVE! Foreigners cheering Kirk's death will be deported: Rubio

Biden admin freed Indian man's killer earlier: DHS
Biden admin freed Indian man's killer earlier: DHS

The United States Department of Homeland Security condemned the brutal murder of the Indian national Chandra Nagamalliah in Texas by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, stating that the incident could have been completely preventable if the...

Modi's Visit: 'Manipuris Are Disappointed'
Modi's Visit: 'Manipuris Are Disappointed'

'No one anticipated magical solutions or miraculous interventions.''However, people across the entire spectrum -- whether residing in the valley or the hills -- expected the prime minister to dedicate at least five to ten minutes to...

Modi@75: The Man Who Changed India
Modi@75: The Man Who Changed India

Let there be no doubt that Modi in these 24 years so far has reshaped politics and governance considerably, if not completely, asserts Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author, Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times.

Why Aishwarya, Karan Johar Are Rushing To Court
Why Aishwarya, Karan Johar Are Rushing To Court

As AI deepfakes threaten star personas and commercial interests, celebrities approach the courts with personality rights petitions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV