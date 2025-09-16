HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Stop buying oil from Russia': Trump warns Europe

Tue, 16 September 2025
Share:
23:06
image
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Europe to immediately halt purchases of Russian oil in an effort to stop Moscow's funding of its conflict efforts in Ukraine.
 
Speaking to reporters ahead of his upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom, Trump further stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should "make a deal" to end the ongoing conflict.
 
Trump reiterated his frustration with European nations for continuing to buy Russian energy despite their vocal support for Ukraine.
 
"Well, he has to get going and make a deal. Zelenskyy will have to make a deal, and Europe has to stop buying oil from Russia. They talk, but they have to stop buying oil from Russia," Trump said.
 
When pressed on whether he is exerting pressure on Europe and NATO countries to cease these imports, Trump confirmed his stance without hesitation.
 
"I do. But here is the problem; you know the problem. They are purchasing Russian oil. I don't want them purchasing Russian oil, and they have to stop immediately. It's not fair to us. They are purchasing Russian oil," he added.
 
Trump described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a "war that should have never happened," blaming it on deep-seated animosity between the leaders of both the nations involved in the conflict.
 
"The country is in trouble. But I will get it stopped. I've stopped seven wars in eight months. I thought it would be easiest, but it is not. There is tremendous hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin. But we're going to get it," he asserted.
 
Earlier on Monday, Trump had called on NATO and European nations to take stronger action against Russia, particularly criticising Europe for continuing to buy oil from Moscow. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

'Bilateral...': Pak vindicates India's stand amid Trump claims
'Bilateral...': Pak vindicates India's stand amid Trump claims

Dar recalled that when he met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in July and asked about dialogue with India, the top US diplomat clarified that India has maintained it is a "bilateral issue."

LIVE! 'Stop buying oil from Russia': Trump warns Europe
LIVE! 'Stop buying oil from Russia': Trump warns Europe

The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums
The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?''What is exercising the Trump lot is the...

Masood Azhar's family 'torn into pieces': JeM commander
Masood Azhar's family 'torn into pieces': JeM commander

In a viral video uploaded to a YouTube channel on Tuesday, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri can be heard fuming over the Indian attack that killed the family members of Azhar and also bragging about fighting in neighbouring countries for...

Modi@75: The Man Who Changed India
Modi@75: The Man Who Changed India

Let there be no doubt that Modi in these 24 years so far has reshaped politics and governance considerably, if not completely, asserts Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author, Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV