Sonia, Rahul call on visiting Mauritian PM

Sources said the trajectory of bilateral ties and deepening partnership between the two countries was discussed during the meeting. Ramgoolam is on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted his Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam at his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi last week, in reflection of rich cultural links between India and Mauritius. During his India visit, Ramgoolam visited Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Tirupati and New Delhi. PTI

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called on visiting Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in New Delhi on Tuesday.