Rupee rises 7 paise against US dollar

Tue, 16 September 2025
20:39
The rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 88.09 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking US-India talks on the proposed trade agreement to iron out issues in the wake of steep Trump Tariffs. 

Forex traders said the rupee strengthened on positive domestic markets and a weak greenback, which is trading at a two-month low ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting commencing Tuesday and disappointing US economic data. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.05, then touched an intraday low of 88.16 and a high of 88.01 against the greenback. 

The domestic unit closed at 88.09, a gain of 7 paise over its previous close. 
 
On Monday, the rupee settled 10 paise higher at 88.16 against the US dollar. -- PTI

