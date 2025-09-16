Rupee rises 7 paise against US dollar

20:39





Forex traders said the rupee strengthened on positive domestic markets and a weak greenback, which is trading at a two-month low ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting commencing Tuesday and disappointing US economic data.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.05, then touched an intraday low of 88.16 and a high of 88.01 against the greenback.





The domestic unit closed at 88.09, a gain of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled 10 paise higher at 88.16 against the US dollar. -- PTI

