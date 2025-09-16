HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Row erupts after board 'banning' garba near mosque comes up in Gujarat town

Tue, 16 September 2025
22:42
Representative image
Less than a week ahead of Navratri festival, a row has erupted after a notice board was put up with the message that performing garba, a rhythmic folk dance, at a public space close to a mosque, madrasa and dargah in Kheda district of Gujarat was strictly prohibited.
  
Police have booked two local Muslim leaders for allegedly putting a ban on playing garba at the site in Matar town, where a mosque, madrasa and dargah are located in close proximity, an official said on Tuesday.

The board was put on a wall at Hussaini Chowk in the Nani Bhagol area of Matar town by "Muslim Panch".

The text on the board stated that "Public Notice - There is a strict ban on playing 'garba' near the mosque, dargah and a madrasa at Hussaini chowk in Nani Bhagol -  By Muslim Panch, Nani Bhagol", inviting a police complaint by the Bajrang Dal.

"Upon learning about the board, local Bajrang Dal leaders gave a complaint saying the contents of the notice had hurt the feelings of Hindus. Based on a complaint given by Bajrang Dal leader Dhaval Zala, we have lodged an FIR against two office-bearers of Muslim Panch who had put that board," said Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Vajpayee.

President of the Muslim Panch Ayyubkhan Pathan and vice-president Isubmia Khokhar have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), he informed.

Following the registration of the FIR, local residents voluntarily removed the board, said Vajpayee.

Garba is a rhythmic and ritualistic folk dance originating from Gujarat. The widely popular dance is an integral part of Navratri festival, which will begin from September 22 this year. -- PTI 

