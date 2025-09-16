Muthoot Finance Raises $600 Mn

11:44





The bonds, rated BB+ by S&P and Ba1 by Moody's, were priced at 6.37 per cent with a 4.5-year maturity and a 4-year average life.





This is also the company's first bond issuance following credit rating upgrades from S&P (March 2025) and Moody's (April 2025). The funds will be used to expand its lending operations across India.





"The successful ECB highlights our strong growth strategy and sound governance, marking another milestone for the company," George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Group, said.





The issuance drew strong global interest, signalling investor confidence in Muthoot's business fundamentals and growth plans. Investor participation was geographically diverse: 49 per cent from the US, 36 per cent from Asia, and 15 per cent from EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).





-- Business Standard

