HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai Monorail to shut operations from September 20

Tue, 16 September 2025
Share:
20:14
image
Monorail services in Mumbai will remain suspended from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation work, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said on Tuesday. 

"This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet, ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars," the MMRDA stated in a release. 

It said the services will be temporarily suspended for system upgradation and future-ready operations. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! We don't need to go to Delhi and ask...: Ajit Pawar
LIVE! We don't need to go to Delhi and ask...: Ajit Pawar

Pak can make him...: BJP targets Rahul over Afridi's praise
Pak can make him...: BJP targets Rahul over Afridi's praise

Hitting back, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted a picture of Afridi with BJP leader Anurag Thakur to say that the ruling party should be ashamed for asking questions from the Congress while it itself maintain ties with them.

The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums
The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?''What is exercising the Trump lot is the...

Masood Azhar's family 'torn into pieces': JeM commander
Masood Azhar's family 'torn into pieces': JeM commander

In a viral video uploaded to a YouTube channel on Tuesday, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri can be heard fuming over the Indian attack that killed the family members of Azhar and also bragging about fighting in neighbouring countries for...

Hollywood Icon Robert Redford Dies In His Sleep
Hollywood Icon Robert Redford Dies In His Sleep

Legendary actor-director Robert Redford, best known for films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All The President's Men and Ordinary People, has passed away at the age of 89.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV