Mumbai Monorail to shut operations from September 20

20:14

Monorail services in Mumbai will remain suspended from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation work, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said on Tuesday.





"This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet, ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars," the MMRDA stated in a release.





It said the services will be temporarily suspended for system upgradation and future-ready operations. -- PTI