Maruti Aims To Lead Mid-Size SUV Market With Victoris

09:31





The Hyundai Creta topped the mid-size SUV segment with its highest ever annual sales, followed by Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara.





Maruti plans to sell the Victoris through its Arena dealerships, which also retail the Brezza. Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Fronx continue to be sold from the company's Nexa outlets.





"There are three segments in SUVs -- entry, mid and premium. In the entry segment, we are the market leader. In mid-SUV, we are not the market leader. Our aspiration is to become the market leader in this segment. We do not operate in the premium segment," Banerjee said at a press conference.





SUVs that are less than 4 meters in length are called an 'entry-level SUV'.





Maruti on Monday stated that the Victoris will be sold at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with sales scheduled to begin on September 22.





"This car is designed for young customers who want a 'theatre on wheels', and are focused on the overall experience," Banerjee said.





The Victoris has been launched in strong-hybrid and CNG variants. Banerjee stressed that unlike many other carmakers, Maruti is not prioritising one variant over the other.





"We will provide all options. We cannot promote one variant at the cost of another. We will let the customer decide," he underlined.





-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) is aiming to become a leader in the mid-size SUV segment with its new launch, the Victoris, which addresses a 'white space' still available in the crowded market, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, MSIL, said on Monday.