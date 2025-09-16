Maharashtra: Ahmednagar railway station renamed as Ahilyanagar

18:57

The Ahmednagar railway station in Maharashtra has been renamed as Ahilyanagar, as a tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, officials said on Tuesday.





Last week, the Maharashtra government issued a notification renaming Ahmednagar railway station as Ahilyanagar following approval from the Union Home Ministry.





The state government had earlier renamed Ahmednagar district as Ahilyanagar district.





"The station previously known as Ahmednagar has now been officially renamed as Ahilyanagar," the Central Railway said in a release.





"There will be no change in the station code, and Ahilyanagar will continue with the same station code ANG," the release stated.





Last month, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging that the station be renamed to match the city's new name.





Several organisations and citizens had been demanding that the railway station's name be changed after the city was renamed Ahilyanagar. -- PTI