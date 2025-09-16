HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Look Who Topped Auto Dealers Survey...

Tue, 16 September 2025
11:16
JSW MG, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, Atul Auto and Volvo Cars have emerged as segment leaders in the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations' (FADA) Dealer Satisfaction Study (DSS) 2025.

The study also flagged persistent concerns around dealer viability, buyback policies and cost-sharing arrangements, highlighting the gap between strong OEM offerings and the business challenges faced by their retail partners.

The fifth edition of DSS was conducted in partnership with Singapore-based consultancy PremonAsia. Covering over 1,800 dealer principals and nearly 5,000 outlets nationwide, the survey was carried out in nine regional languages for the first time.

This year's top performers included JSW MG, which retained its leadership in the four-wheeler mass market with 868 points, and Royal Enfield, which led the two-wheeler segment at 852 points. Hero MotoCorp, close on its heels, joined Royal Enfield in recording the largest year-on-year gains of over 140 points each.

In commercial vehicles, Ashok Leyland continued to lead with 786 points, while Tata Motors posted notable improvements. Atul Auto topped the three-wheeler category, which returned to the study after three years, with 924 points. 

Volvo Cars secured the pole position in the luxury car segment with 884 points.

FADA President CS Vigneshwar said the study serves as 'a true mirror' of dealer-OEM relations. 

'While our industry continues to win on product quality and reliability, structural issues like buyback policies, training costs, and dealership viability cannot be overlooked. Dealers are voicing the need for fairer margins, greater policy flexibility, and more meaningful engagement in OEM decision-making,' he pointed out.

-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

