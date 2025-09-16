HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 extended till today

Tue, 16 September 2025
00:42
image
The Income Tax Department on Monday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 by one day to September 16. 

The last date for filing ITRs by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and those who do not have to get their accounts audited was earlier extended from July 31 to September 15. 

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the due date for filing the ITRs for AY 2025-26 is being extended from September 15, 2025, to September 16, 2025. 

To enable changes in the utilities, the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12 am to 2.30 am on September 16, said the CBDT in a statement issued at 11.48 pm on September 15. 

The extension in the ITR deadline came after chartered accountants and individuals took to social media to complain of glitches on the e-filing portal. -- PTI

