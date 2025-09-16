Israel begins ground offensive in Gaza City

12:56





An independent United Nations inquiry has concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in what it described as the "most authoritative UN finding to date.''





Over 10% of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed or injured since the war began, the Israeli military's former chief said -- a figure very close to that reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel has launched a ground incursion into Gaza City, two Israeli officials told. The move escalates its war in defiance of international condemnation and backlash from the families of hostages held by Hamas. In recent days Israel ramped up its bombardment of the city -- destroying residential buildings, killing hundreds and displacing tens of thousands.