Israel begins ground offensive in Gaza City

Tue, 16 September 2025
Israel has launched a ground incursion into Gaza City, two Israeli officials told CNN. The move escalates its war in defiance of international condemnation and backlash from the families of hostages held by Hamas. In recent days Israel ramped up its bombardment of the city -- destroying residential buildings, killing hundreds and displacing tens of thousands.

An independent United Nations inquiry has concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in what it described as the "most authoritative UN finding to date.''

Over 10% of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed or injured since the war began, the Israeli military's former chief said -- a figure very close to that reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 200 students rescued from flooded institute in Dehradun

Not open gate for appeals in Malegaon blast case, says HC

"You (appellants) have to indicate whether they were witnesses or not. Give us details. This is not an open gate for everyone," the HC said and posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

Why Bharatiya Rail Will Always Have My Heart

Indian trains remain the greatest connecters linking hearts to the last mile.

Tariff maharajah coming to table: Trump aide on India

Ahead of trade talks between Indian and United States officials in Delhi, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said India, which has the 'highest tariffs' of any major country, is 'coming to the table'.

Modi's Visit: 'Manipuris Are Disappointed'

'No one anticipated magical solutions or miraculous interventions.''However, people across the entire spectrum -- whether residing in the valley or the hills -- expected the prime minister to dedicate at least five to ten minutes to...

