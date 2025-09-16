India rejects...: Pak minister on US mediation

22:47

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that India has rejected third-party mediation on bilateral issues, as he emphasised that Islamabad seeks friendly relations with all neighbours, including Delhi.





Dar, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, made the remarks in an interview with Al Jazeera in Doha on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic emergency summit, where he also talked about the Israeli aggression against Qatar.





When asked about negotiations with India or Pakistan's openness to third-party involvement, Dar replied, "We don't mind, but India has categorically been stating it's a bilateral matter..."





Dar recalled that when he met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in July and asked about dialogue with India, the top US diplomat clarified that India has maintained it is a "bilateral issue."





"When I met Rubio on July 25 in Washington, I asked him what happened to the dialogue? He (Rubio) said that India says it is a bilateral issue," Dar recalled.





According to Geo News TV, Dar reaffirmed that Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all its neighbours, including India, but warned that sovereignty would never be compromised.





Dar reiterated that Pakistan had always supported peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and believed that negotiations were the best way forward - provided there was sincerity and seriousness from all sides.





Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly civilians, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.





India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.





India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.





US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he brokered a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





India maintains that it does not want any third-party involvement in its discussions with Pakistan on issues such as terrorism, as New Delhi believes they must remain bilateral.





In his interview, Dar stressed that Pakistan remained committed to eliminating terrorism from its soil and had made the highest sacrifices in this fight. "It is surprising that the country most affected by terrorism is still blamed by India," he said. -- PTI