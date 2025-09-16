HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India in talks with nearly a dozen nations for trade agreement

Tue, 16 September 2025
According to official updates from the commerce ministry, the country has accelerated discussions on free trade agreements (FTAs) with key partners across multiple regions. 

The country is actively negotiating trade agreements with nearly a dozen countries, including the United States, European Union, Australia, Sri Lanka and several others, in a bid to expand trade and secure long-term growth opportunities.

With the United States (US), five rounds of negotiations have taken place. Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch is coming to India tonight and will continue talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement with the Indian counterpart, a government official said. -- ANI

