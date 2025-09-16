HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HP rain havoc continues: Cars swept away, hostel flooded

Tue, 16 September 2025
Share:
09:44
image
Heavy overnight rain lashed Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, causing major destruction in Dharampur town. Mandi has been facing continuous rain since Monday night with the bus stand of Dharampur was flooded with water, police said Many buses and vehicles were swept away in the strong flow of water. 

"Dharampur town was the worst affected as the Son Khad river suddenly swelled and took a furious form. Around midnight, floodwaters gushed into the bus stand, submerging several state-run buses and sweeping away others along with dozens of private vehicles including cars, bikes, and scooters," DCP Dharampur Mandi said. 

"No human casualties have been confirmed so far, though one person is reported missing and authorities are still verifying the report," the DCP said. Meanwhile, debris has entered many homes and shops, and damage to vehicles is extensive. The water level of the Son Khad is now receding, while police and administration continue to assess the situation on the ground. 

Houses and shops near the riverbank were inundated, forcing residents to climb to rooftops for safety. A hostel housing nearly 150 students was also flooded, but all students managed to move to the upper floors. Police and rescue teams, led by DSP Sanjeev Sood, carried out overnight rescue operations. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Foreigners cheering Kirk's death will be deported: Rubio
LIVE! Foreigners cheering Kirk's death will be deported: Rubio

Biden admin freed Indian man's killer earlier: DHS
Biden admin freed Indian man's killer earlier: DHS

The United States Department of Homeland Security condemned the brutal murder of the Indian national Chandra Nagamalliah in Texas by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, stating that the incident could have been completely preventable if the...

Modi's Visit: 'Manipuris Are Disappointed'
Modi's Visit: 'Manipuris Are Disappointed'

'No one anticipated magical solutions or miraculous interventions.''However, people across the entire spectrum -- whether residing in the valley or the hills -- expected the prime minister to dedicate at least five to ten minutes to...

EC to train officials for voter revision in Bengal
EC to train officials for voter revision in Bengal

The Election Commission is set to begin training poll officers in West Bengal for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The training aims to equip officers to guide booth-level...

SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters
SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters

'You told me to give revs on the ball. I decided to give the ball some spin and get some bounce. Because of that, I got three wickets, you got two.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV