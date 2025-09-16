HP rain havoc continues: Cars swept away, hostel flooded

09:44





"Dharampur town was the worst affected as the Son Khad river suddenly swelled and took a furious form. Around midnight, floodwaters gushed into the bus stand, submerging several state-run buses and sweeping away others along with dozens of private vehicles including cars, bikes, and scooters," DCP Dharampur Mandi said.





"No human casualties have been confirmed so far, though one person is reported missing and authorities are still verifying the report," the DCP said. Meanwhile, debris has entered many homes and shops, and damage to vehicles is extensive. The water level of the Son Khad is now receding, while police and administration continue to assess the situation on the ground.





Houses and shops near the riverbank were inundated, forcing residents to climb to rooftops for safety. A hostel housing nearly 150 students was also flooded, but all students managed to move to the upper floors. Police and rescue teams, led by DSP Sanjeev Sood, carried out overnight rescue operations. -- ANI

Heavy overnight rain lashed Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, causing major destruction in Dharampur town. Mandi has been facing continuous rain since Monday night with the bus stand of Dharampur was flooded with water, police said Many buses and vehicles were swept away in the strong flow of water.