Hollywood star Robert Redford dies at 89

Tue, 16 September 2025
18:24
Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in 'Our Souls at Night'
Robert Redford, the Hollywood icon who transitioned from leading man to an Academy Award-winning director, liberal activist, and a champion of independent cinema, died Tuesday at the age of 89, reported AP.

Redford, known for his roles in films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, passed away peacefully at his home in Sundance, Utah, surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement from his publicist, Cindi Berger. 

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Redford's rise to stardom began in the 1960s, and by the 1970s, he was one of the era's biggest box-office draws with hits including The Candidate, All the President's Men, and The Way We Were

He concluded the decade by winning the Oscar for Best Director for his 1980 film Ordinary People, which also took home the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Throughout his career, Redford worked to move beyond his image as a handsome leading man, using his platform for political advocacy and creating a haven for independent filmmakers at his Sundance Institute.

