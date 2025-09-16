Himachal rain horror: 409 dead, Rs 4,500 cr property loss

14:58

A raging, swollen Beas river in Kullu





According to the latest cumulative loss report issued by the Revenue Department's Disaster Management Cell, 229 deaths were directly linked to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and house collapses.





Separately, 180 people were killed in road accidents triggered by slippery stretches, landslide blockages, and poor visibility during incessant rains. The disaster management authority also reported 473 people injured and 41 missing across different districts.





The devastation has not been limited to human lives. Over 2,100 animals perished, while 26,955 poultry birds were lost. On the infrastructure front, the state has reported staggering damage. 5,164 houses are entirely destroyed, and 2,743 are partially damaged. 899 shops, 2,001 cowsheds, and 4,297 labour huts were also wrecked.





Public infrastructure bore the brunt with 8,896 roads, 6,147 water supply schemes, and 87 bridges suffering damage. The state has calculated cumulative economic losses of Rs. 4,50,444.91 lakh (over Rs. 4,500 crore). District-wise, Mandi recorded the highest toll with 37 rain-related deaths, followed by Chamba (28), Kullu (31), Kangra (34), and Shimla (23). In road accidents, the worst-hit districts were Mandi and Shimla (24 each), Solan (24), and Chamba and Kangra (22 each).





The SDMA has stressed that despite clear skies in some regions, the threat of landslides, flash floods, and house collapses remains high due to water saturation in fragile hill slopes. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and comply with safety advisories. -- ANI

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under a devastating monsoon season, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming that 409 people have lost their lives since June 20, 2025, due to rain-related calamities and road accidents.