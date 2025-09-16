HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy overnight rain wreaks havoc in Dehradun, neighbouring areas

Tue, 16 September 2025
09:55
Heavy overnight rains at various places in Uttarakhand damaged roads, houses and shops, and washed out a bridge early on Tuesday. "Damage have been reported from Sahastradhara and Mal Devta in Dehradun, and also from Mussoorie. Two to three people are said to be missing in Dehradun. A death has been reported from Mussoorie and is being verified," said Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman. Teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the affected areas, while 300 to 400 people have been moved to safety, he said. 

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Received the sad news of some shops getting damaged due to heavy rains in Sasthdhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations." 

"I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he said in a post in Hindi on X. Heavy rains caused the Song River to swell, flooding the nearby areas. 

Speaking to PTI Videos, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sadar, Hari Giri, said, "The the water level is rising, and the flow is very strong right now. No deaths have been reported so far. Tourists were staying in the hotels." Waterlogging has been reported in Dehradun's IT Park area, with water entering many offices, leaving people stranded. 

"I have been stranded here since 5:30am. There is a lot of water. The car here has been stuck since last night and is submerged. Water has entered offices and basements," said Hrithik Sharma, a local. PTI

