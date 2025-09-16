Foreigners cheering Kirk's death will be deported: Rubio

Speaking to Fox News, Rubio noted that America must not allow people who justify or celebrate such killings to enter or remain in the country. "We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure. And if they're already here, we should be revoking their visa," the U Secretary said.





Rubio shared the video of his remarks on his X handle, posting: "America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens. Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country."