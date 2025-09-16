HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi BMW accident victim cremated

Tue, 16 September 2025
15:44
Gaganpreet Kaur is in custody
The mortal remains of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, who died in a BMW accident on September 14, were taken for the last rites on Tuesday. Singh had been riding a two-wheeler along with his wife when the vehicle collided with them. 

The accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, who has been remanded to two days' judicial custody, filed a bail plea claiming the crash was "wholly accidental" and unintentional. Her counsel highlighted that she is a mother of two minor daughters, has no prior criminal record, and sustained a head injury during the accident.

The bail plea, filed under Section 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, argues that custodial interrogation is neither warranted nor necessary. It adds that Kaur has fully cooperated with the investigation, has deep roots in society, and there is no likelihood of absconding or tampering with evidence. 

On Monday, Duty Judicial Magistrate Akanksha Singh remanded Kaur to two days' judicial custody after she was produced at the judge's residence by Delhi Police. The court issued notice on her bail plea and listed it for hearing on September 17. It also directed jail authorities to ensure she receives proper medical care. 

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, alongwith Advocate Prabhav Ralli appearing for Kaur, opposed the police's remand request, contending that there was a 10-hour delay in the registration of the FIR. Advocate Ishan Dewan represented the victims. Police have invoked provisions relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other sections.

