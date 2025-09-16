HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi BMW accident: Main accused tests negative for alcohol

Tue, 16 September 2025
14:37
The blood sample report of Gaganpreet, the main accused in the BMW car crash that killed a senior Finance Ministry official and left his wife injured in southwest Delhi, has been found negative for alcohol, an official said on Tuesday. Deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, died, and his wife sustained multiple injuries after his motorcycle was hit by a car on Sunday afternoon near Dhaula Kuan area. 

The couple was returning home after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Central Delhi. According to police, Gaganpreet was behind the wheel, with her husband, two children and a maid, too, in the car at the time of the accident. The family resides in Gurugram and is engaged in the manufacturing business. 

In the crash, they too sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Gaganpreet was arrested on Monday afternoon after she was discharged from the hospital and was sent to two-day judicial custody after she was produced before a magistrate. PTI

