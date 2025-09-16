Decided to intensify...: India after trade talks with US

21:23

US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch

The day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal were positive, and both sides agreed to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

"It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement," the ministry said in a statement after a day-long meeting with the US officials.





The discussions with visiting US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch on the proposed bilateral trade agreement were positive and forward looking.





Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, reached the national capital on Monday evening to hold deliberations on the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement.





From India's side, the discussions were led by Rajesh Agarwal, Special Secretary, Department of Commerce.





An official said that both sides will continue the discussions in virtual mode and will also decide on a mutually convenient date for the next physical meeting.





The day-long talks are important as the US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.





This was the first visit by a high-ranking US trade official after the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for buying Russian crude oil.

India has earlier described the steep 50 per cent tariff as unfair and unreasonable. -- PTI