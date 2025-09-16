Cop mows down two children in Haryana

12:30

Illustration: Dominic Xavier





The incident took place on Monday afternoon and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohinder Verma confirmed that the head constable Narender was driving the speeding car. DSP Verma said that the head constable has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.





"A speeding car with a temporary number, driven by head constable Narender, posted in Mewat, hit the three children going home from Uttawar government school. Two children have died. Their post-mortem has been done. The third child was severely injured and has been referred to PGI Hospital in Rohtak," DSP Verma said.





He added that a medical examination is being conducted to check if the accused was under the influence of alcohol while driving the vehicle. He said, "The incident occurred near Utawad around 1:30 pm. The accused has been arrested and sent for a medical examination, which will determine if he was under the influence of alcohol while driving. We have registered a case and seized the car. The accused is being interrogated. The children were aged 7 years, 13 years and 9 years respectively."





"The police pay condolences to the families of the deceased. The district administration has instructed (the police) to help and support the victims' families," the police officer added. -- ANI

