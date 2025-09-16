HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
College student gang-raped near Puri beach, 3 held

Tue, 16 September 2025
A 19-year-old female college student has been allegedly gang-raped near a beach in Odisha's Puri district, the police said on Monday. 

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the rape and a manhunt has been launched to nab others allegedly involved in the incident. 

The incident took place near Baliharchandi temple in Brahmagiri police station area around noon when the woman and her male companion had gone to a place near the temple to spend some time. 

However, a group of local youths clicked their pictures and captured their videos and asked for money from them. 

"When they refused to pay money, two persons in the group raped the female student," Puri superintendent of police Prateek Singh told PTI, quoting the survivor's FIR lodged at Brahmagiri police station. 

Other members of the group had tied the hands of the male companion of the survivor before the gang-rape, police said. -- PTI

