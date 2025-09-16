HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Class 9 girl ends life after rape by trainee cop in UP

Tue, 16 September 2025
Share:
17:57
image
A Class 9 student in UP's Pratapgarh ended her life after allegedly being raped by a trainee constable who lived in her neighbourhood, officials said on Tuesday.
   
The accused has been booked for the offence, they said.
 
The incident took place on Monday in the Sangipur police station area of the district, where the 14-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house in the evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said.
 
Citing the complaint, Rai said the girl was lured by the accused with a promise of marriage.
 
He said an FIR has been registered against the accused constable who is undergoing training in Mau district. A police team has been dispatched to Mau to take the accused into custody. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hollywood star Robert Redford dies at 89
LIVE! Hollywood star Robert Redford dies at 89

The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums
The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?''What is exercising the Trump lot is the...

Mumbai, other civic polls to be held by Jan 31: SC
Mumbai, other civic polls to be held by Jan 31: SC

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to complete the stalled local body polls by January 31, 2026, criticizing the commission for non-compliance with previous orders.

What will happen if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup?
What will happen if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup?

Pakistan's reported threat to pull out from the ongoing Asia Cup after demanding ICC match referee Andy Pycroft's removal won't be particularly easy

Indian on student visa 'recruited' into Russian army: Family
Indian on student visa 'recruited' into Russian army: Family

A 25-year-old Indian man who went to Russia on a student visa has allegedly been 'deceitfully' recruited into the Russian Army and pushed into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, his family claims. They are seeking the Indian government's help...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV